Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Pakistan Shells Villages Along LoC for Third Consecutive Day in J&K's Poonch

This was the third ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the border district in as many days but there was no report of any damage or casualty, he said.

PTI

Updated:December 1, 2019, 6:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pakistan Shells Villages Along LoC for Third Consecutive Day in J&K's Poonch
For Representation

Jammu: The Pakistani Army on Sunday targeted forward posts and villages in two sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

This was the third ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the border district in as many days but there was no report of any damage or casualty, he said.

"At about 4 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms and shelling with mortars in Shahpur and Qasba sectors," the spokesman said.

He said the Indian army retaliated befittingly and cross-border shelling from both sides was going on when last reports were received.

On Saturday, Pakistan targeted Shahpur and Kirni sectors, while a day earlier it fired mortars and small arms for nearly an hour in Balakote sector.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram