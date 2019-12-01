Pakistan Shells Villages Along LoC for Third Consecutive Day in J&K's Poonch

Jammu: The Pakistani Army on Sunday targeted forward posts and villages in two sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

This was the third ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the border district in as many days but there was no report of any damage or casualty, he said.

"At about 4 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms and shelling with mortars in Shahpur and Qasba sectors," the spokesman said.

He said the Indian army retaliated befittingly and cross-border shelling from both sides was going on when last reports were received.

On Saturday, Pakistan targeted Shahpur and Kirni sectors, while a day earlier it fired mortars and small arms for nearly an hour in Balakote sector.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.