Pakistan Shells Villages Along LoC for Third Consecutive Day in J&K's Poonch
This was the third ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the border district in as many days but there was no report of any damage or casualty, he said.
Jammu: The Pakistani Army on Sunday targeted forward posts and villages in two sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.
"At about 4 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms and shelling with mortars in Shahpur and Qasba sectors," the spokesman said.
He said the Indian army retaliated befittingly and cross-border shelling from both sides was going on when last reports were received.
On Saturday, Pakistan targeted Shahpur and Kirni sectors, while a day earlier it fired mortars and small arms for nearly an hour in Balakote sector.
