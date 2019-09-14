Pakistan Will Disintegrate if It Doesn't Stop Promoting Terrorism, Says Rajnath Singh

Surat: Pakistan should stop promoting terrorism, otherwise no one will be able to prevent its disintegration, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

Speaking at a felicitation programme here for families of 122 soldiers who lost their lives on the line of duty, Singh also warned Pakistan that if its people cross the Line of Control, the Indian Army is ready and will not allow them to return.

"Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has given good advice to his people to not cross the Line of Control because Indian soldiers are ready and will not allow them to return," he said.

Khan, while speaking in Muzaffarabad on Friday, had urged the Pakistani people not to march toward the Line of Control until he asks them to. Singh also said Pakistan was unable to digest India's decision to abrogate Article 370 provisions and went to the United Nations to mislead it. The international community is unwilling to believe what Pakistan is saying, he said.

India's minority population increased after Independence, while rights violations keep taking place in Pakistan against Sikhs, Buddhists and others. Minority communities in India were safe, are safe and will remain safe, he said, adding that India does not divide people on basis of caste or religion.

No one would need to break Pakistan, it will break into pieces itself, the minister said. Pakistan should stop promoting terrorism, otherwise no one can stop it from breaking into pieces, Singh asserted.

The programme for the families of fallen soldiers was organised by Maruti Vir Jawan Trust. On behalf of Maruti Vir Jawan Trust, the minister also gave a relief of Rs 2.5 lakh to each of the 122 families.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.