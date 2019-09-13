Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Pakistan Skips SCO Military Medicine Conference Hosted by India, Expected to Attend Day 2

The SCO military medicine conference is the first military cooperation event hosted by India after becoming a full-time member of the SCO. India and Pakistan became SCO members in June 2017.

PTI

Updated:September 13, 2019, 8:30 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pakistan Skips SCO Military Medicine Conference Hosted by India, Expected to Attend Day 2
Image for representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: Pakistan on Thursday skipped the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) military medicine conference organised by India here. The conference is being attended by 27 international and 40 Indian delegates.

Diplomatic sources said Pakistan is expected to attend the second day of the conference on Friday. They said Air Attache in Pakistan High Commission Abdul Adil is said to attend the conference along with another official.

At the conference, the inaugural session of which was addressed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the seat allotted to Pakistan was vacant. Asked if Pakistan was invited to the conference, a Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said, "As far as I know, they were invited but they did not participate in today's meeting."

This is the first military cooperation event hosted by India after becoming a full-time member of the SCO. India and Pakistan became SCO members in June 2017. Besides the two countries, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are also members of the SCO.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram