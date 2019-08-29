Take the pledge to vote

Pakistan Flexes Muscles Amid Tensions With India, Test Fires Ballistic Missile 'Ghaznavi'

The ballistic missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290 kms, the military's media spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor wrote on Twitter.

News18.com

Updated:August 29, 2019, 12:43 PM IST
Pakistan Flexes Muscles Amid Tensions With India, Test Fires Ballistic Missile 'Ghaznavi'
(Image: Twitter/@OfficialDGISPR)
Islamabad: Pakistan Army announced on Thursday the successful night-training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile 'Ghaznavi'. The military's media spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor wrote on Twitter, "The ballistic missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290 kms."

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed their appreciation to the team, and congratulated the nation on the feat, he said. The Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also shared a video of the launch in his tweet.

