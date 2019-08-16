Pakistan Summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner over 'Ceasefire Violations'
The Foreign Office summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked firing in the Lipa and Battal sectors in which one security personnel and two civilians were killed.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday lodged a strong protest with India, the third in as many days, over the alleged ceasefire violations by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC).
The Foreign Office summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked firing in the Lipa and Battal sectors in which one security personnel and two civilians were killed.
FO spokesperson Mohammad Faisal urged the Indian side to instruct its forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the Line of Control and the Working Boundary.
He said the Indian side should permit UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.
India maintains that UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the LoC.
According to a statement, the Indian forces have continuously violated the 2003 ceasefire arrangement targeting innocent civilians.
"The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," the spokesperson added.
Pakistan's military claimed on Friday that its another soldier was killed by Indian troops in Buttal town, taking the death toll of those killed in the firing to six.
Pakistan summoned Ahluwalia on Wednesday and Thursday to lodge protest against alleged ceasefire violations by Indian troops.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- These Sacred Games 1 Vs Sacred Games 2 Memes Are as Confusing For Some as the Latest Season
- Airtel Forgot About The Home Bundle And Reliance Jio Fiber Has Stolen The March
- Hilarious 'Alag Alag' Memes from Ayushmann's 'Dream Girl' Trailer Bring Twitter Together
- Rangoli Chandel Calls Out Taapsee Pannu for Her Remarks on Kangana Ranaut
- A New Microchip Gives Obese People Electric Shocks Each Time They Think About Food