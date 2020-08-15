Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat, Claims 3-year-old Injured in 'Ceasefire Violations' Along LoC

In a statement, the Foreign Office claimed that a three-year-old girl was injured in the firing by the Indian forces in Dhudhnial Sector on August 14.
In a statement, the Foreign Office claimed that a three-year-old girl was injured in the firing by the Indian forces in Dhudhnial Sector on August 14.
- PTI
- Last Updated: August 15, 2020, 3:07 PM IST
Pakistan on Saturday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
