Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat Gaurav Ahluwalia over Alleged Ceasefire Violations

Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia for the fifth time within a week over alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian troops along the Line of Control.

Pakistan's Foreign Office said that Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned Ahluwalia and "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian forces on August 18 in Hot Spring and Chirikot Sectors of LoC.

The firing seriously injured a seven-year-old boy who later succumbed to injuries, it claimed.

"The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," Faisal said.

He urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in

letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

This is the fifth time in a week that Ahluwalia has been summoned by Pakistan. He was earlier summoned by the Foreign Office on August 14, 15, 16 and 19 over alleged ceasefire violations.

