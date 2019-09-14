English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat over Alleged Ceasefire Violation along Line of Control
Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nikia and Jandrot sectors of the LoC.
Representative Image
Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to protest the killing of a woman in an alleged ceasefire violation by the Indian troops along the Line of Control.
Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nikia and Jandrot sectors of the LoC.
Faisal claimed an innocent 40-year-old woman was killed in the most recent ceasefire violation on September 14 along the LoC.
