Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat over Alleged Ceasefire Violation along Line of Control

Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nikia and Jandrot sectors of the LoC.

PTI

Updated:September 14, 2019, 9:25 PM IST
Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to protest the killing of a woman in an alleged ceasefire violation by the Indian troops along the Line of Control.

Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nikia and Jandrot sectors of the LoC.

Faisal claimed an innocent 40-year-old woman was killed in the most recent ceasefire violation on September 14 along the LoC.

