Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat over Alleged Ceasefire Violations

In a statement, the Pakistan Foreign Office said that four persons, including two women and a child, suffered 'serious injuries' due to 'indiscriminate and unprovoked firing' in Danna Sector of LoC on February 3.

PTI

Updated:February 4, 2020, 10:06 PM IST
Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat over Alleged Ceasefire Violations
Representative Image.

Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission and registered a strong protest at the alleged ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that four persons, including two women and a child, suffered "serious injuries" due to "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" in Danna Sector of LoC on February 3.

"...it was underscored that such senseless Indian acts...further vitiate the tense atmosphere along the LoC and pose a threat to regional peace and stability," the statement said.

It was also emphasized that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB), India cannot divert attention from Kashmir, FO said.

Pakistan called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB, it said.

It was also urged that India should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions, the FO said.

India maintains that the UNMOGIP, established in January 1949, has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the LoC.

