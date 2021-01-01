News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat Over 'Ceasefire Violations' along LoC
1-MIN READ

Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat Over 'Ceasefire Violations' along LoC

Flags of Pakistan (left) and India (right) in the photo.

Flags of Pakistan (left) and India (right) in the photo.

The Foreign Office alleged that a 34yearold man sustained injuries due to the firing in the Kotkotera Sector on December 30.

Pakistan on Friday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Foreign Office alleged that a 34-year-old man sustained injuries due to the firing in the Kotkotera Sector on December 30.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of alleged ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...