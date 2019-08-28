Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat Over 'Ceasefire Violations' Along Line Of Control

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the alleged ceasefire violations by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC) that killed two persons, including a toddler.

Pakistan's Foreign Office said, in the meeting, Director General (SA & SAARC) Mohammad Faisal told Ahluwalia that the ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

Faisal "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces" on August 27 in Nekrun sector, the Foreign Office said and claimed that two civilians, a man identified as Abdul Jalil and a three-year-old girl, were killed and three others sustained serious injuries in the firing.

It also claimed that in a separate cross-border firing in the Chirikot sector, a four-year-old boy sustained serious injuries.

"The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues," Faisal said.

On Tuesday, a defence spokesperson in Jammu has said that Pakistan troops violated the ceasefire by targeting forward posts with mortar shells and small arms along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The cross-border firing by Pakistan started at about 6.30 pm and ended at 8:00 pm, he said, adding that the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

