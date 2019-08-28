Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat Over 'Ceasefire Violations' Along Line Of Control

In a meeting, Director General (SA & SAARC) Mohammad Faisal told India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia that the ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2019, 8:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat Over 'Ceasefire Violations' Along Line Of Control
India-Pakistan-flags
Loading...

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the alleged ceasefire violations by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC) that killed two persons, including a toddler.

Pakistan's Foreign Office said, in the meeting, Director General (SA & SAARC) Mohammad Faisal told Ahluwalia that the ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

Faisal "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces" on August 27 in Nekrun sector, the Foreign Office said and claimed that two civilians, a man identified as Abdul Jalil and a three-year-old girl, were killed and three others sustained serious injuries in the firing.

It also claimed that in a separate cross-border firing in the Chirikot sector, a four-year-old boy sustained serious injuries.

"The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues," Faisal said.

On Tuesday, a defence spokesperson in Jammu has said that Pakistan troops violated the ceasefire by targeting forward posts with mortar shells and small arms along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The cross-border firing by Pakistan started at about 6.30 pm and ended at 8:00 pm, he said, adding that the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram