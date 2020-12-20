Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat Over 'Ceasefire Violations' Along LoC

Pakistan on Sunday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC). The Foreign Office alleged that a civilian sustained injuries due to the firing in the Rakhchikri Sector on Saturday.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary.