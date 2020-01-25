Take the pledge to vote

Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat over 'Ceasefire Violations' in Chirikot Sector

Pakistan called upon the Indian side 'to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary.'

PTI

Updated:January 25, 2020, 11:34 PM IST
Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday summoned an Indian diplomat to lodge protest over alleged ceasefire violations by Indian troops along the Line of Control which injured a woman.

Pakistan Foreign Office in a statement said "a senior diplomat" from the High Commission of India was summoned to the Foreign Office to register Pakistan's strong protest over firing in Chirikot sector of the LoC that injured 21-year old women in Serian village.

Pakistan called upon the Indian side "to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB)."

