Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat over 'Unprovoked Ceasefire Violations'

The FO alleged that the Indian forces along the LoC and Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons which still continues.

PTI

Updated:April 13, 2020, 7:38 PM IST
Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat over 'Unprovoked Ceasefire Violations'
(Image for representation)

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia and lodged a protest over the alleged ceasefire violation by the Indian troops along the Line of Control that killed a civillian.

The Foreign Office said that Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri summoned Ahluwalia and "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations" in Dhudnial, Rakhchikri, Chirikot and Baroh Sectors on April 12.

Chaudhry said that a two-year-old boy was killed in Dhudnial Sector and in Rakhchikri and Chirikot Sectors, two civilians were injured respectively.

The FO alleged that the Indian forces along the LoC and Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons which still continues.

Chaudhry said that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from Kashmir, according to FO.

He also called upon the Indian side to respect the ceasefire understanding; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace on the LoC and the WB.

