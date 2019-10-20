Pak Summons Indian Envoy After Army Strikes Terror Camps in PoK, Says 'Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation'
The Pakistan Army claimed that only one soldier had been killed in the fire exchange along the border.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: Pakistan foreign ministry has summoned India’s deputy high commissioner Gaurava Ahluwalia as the border skirmishes between the two countries escalated on Sunday after the Indian Army attacked the terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
The Indian Army's action came in retaliation to the support provided by Pakistan Army to push terrorists into the Indian territory, sources said. An Indian Army official said Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations to assist infiltration by terrorists into Indian territory in Tangadhar sector last evening.
The Indian Army has used artillery guns to target the camps and according to sources, four terror launch pads in Neelam Valley (PoK) harbouring terrorists affiliated with outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed have been destroyed. They added that four-five Pakistani soldiers had been killed and several injured. Over a dozen terrorists were also killed in the action, sources added.
The Army targeted terror launchpads in Jura, Athmuqam and Kundalsahi among others in PoK using artillery guns.
However, Pakistan military spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor denied the Indian government claims and tweeted that Pakistan lost one soldier and three civilians in the skirmishes, while two soldiers and five civilians suffered injuries. He termed the action as “unprovoked ceasefire violations”. He also alleged that India 'deliberately' targeted the civilians.
