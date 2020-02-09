Pakistan Summons Indian Envoy Over Killing of Civilian in Alleged Ceasefire Violation

Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to register a strong protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control, resulting in the killing of a civilian man.

Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement that the violation of the ceasefire was committed in Chirikot sector on February 8.

Ahluwalia was summoned by Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri to register the protest, the FO said.

