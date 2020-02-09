English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Pakistan Summons Indian Envoy over Killing of Civilian in Ceasefire Violation
Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement that the violation of the ceasefire was committed in Chirikot sector on February 8.
Indian Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to register a strong protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control, resulting in the killing of a civilian man.
Ahluwalia was summoned by Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri to register the protest, the FO said.
