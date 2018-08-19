English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Pakistan Summons Indian High Commissioner Over 'Unprovoked' Ceasefire Violations
In an update on the cross-LoC shelling, the Foreign Ministry revealed in 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 1,900 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the international border, resulting in the deaths of 31 innocent civilians while injuring 122 others.
Representative image: AP
Pakistan summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh and condemned the "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir under its administration that claimed the life of a civilian.
According to the foreign ministry, a 65-year-old man was killed while a boy was injured in Indian firing on August 18 in Dana Sector along the LoC.
"The Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons," Director General at the South Asian desk of the Foreign Ministry, Mohammad Faisal who summoned the Indian diplomat said. Faisal also serves as spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
"This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations," he said in a statement.
In an update on the cross-LoC shelling, the Foreign Ministry revealed in 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 1,900 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the international border, resulting in the deaths of 31 innocent civilians while injuring 122 others.
The spokesman said the "deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas" is indeed deplorable and contrary to the mandate of human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.
"The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," Faisal told the Indian deputy high commissioner.
Pakistan and India had declared ceasefire in 2003, but despite that, both the countries accuse each other for occasional skirmishes.
The spokesman urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations, and instruct the Indian forces to maintain the required standards, in letter and spirit in order to maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.
He also urged that the Indian side should permit UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.
