Pakistan Summons India's Deputy High Commisioner Over Ceasefire Violations
Pakistan Foreign Ministry in a statement alleged that unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Pakistan on Wednesday summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad for “unprovoked ceasefire violation” by Indian forces along the Line of Control (Loc), that killed a civilian.
Foreign office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the LoC on April 1 and April 2, a statement issued by the Pakistan Foreign office said.
Faisal said, one civilian identified as 18-year old Muhammad Attique of Jugal Pal village, was killed in the firing on April 2 and three women were injured.
On April 1, four civilians were injured in Nezapir, Rakhchikri, Hotspring and Jandrot, sectors along the LoC, he said.
The FO spokesperson also alleged that, Indian troops “intentionally targeted” civilians travelling in a civil bus in Bagsar Sector.
This is not only in clear violation of existing arrangement but also unethical and immoral. The Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons, Faisal said in the statement.
He also alleged that this unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.
The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation, the FO statement said.
Faisal, who is also the Director General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.
He also urged that the Indian side should permit UN Military Observer Group in India (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.
India has however, maintained that UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement.
