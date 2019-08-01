Take the pledge to vote

Pakistan Summons Senior Indian Diplomat After 'Ceasefire Violations' Along LoC

This was the second time in a week that Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned by the Foreign Office (FO) for the firing along the LoC on July 30 in which two people, including a woman, were killed.

PTI

Updated:August 1, 2019, 4:04 PM IST
Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner and condemned the alleged "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC), saying such actions are a threat to regional peace and may lead to a "strategic miscalculation".

This was the second time in a week that Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned by the Foreign Office (FO) for the firing along the LoC on July 30 in which two people, including a woman, were killed.

Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal, who is also the foreign ministry spokesperson, "summoned Ahluwalia again and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces on July 30," the FO said in a statement.

Two persons, including a woman, and 15 others were injured in the firing at Nauseri sector along the LoC, it said.

Faisal claimed the Indian forces along the LoC and Working Boundary have been "continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons".

"The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," he said.

