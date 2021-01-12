Pakistan Summons Senior Indian Diplomat Over Alleged 'Ceasefire Violations'

Pakistan on Tuesday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register its protest over alleged ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC). The Foreign Office alleged that a 10-year-old boy sustained injuries due to the firing in the Nezapir Sector on Monday.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary, it said in a statement.