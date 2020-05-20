INDIA

Pakistan Summons Senior Indian Diplomat over Ceasefire Violations

The Foreign Office claimed that 'indiscriminate and unprovoked firing' by the Indian forces in the Nikial Sector on Tuesday caused serious injuries to three Pakistani civilians.

  PTI Islamabad
  May 20, 2020, 7:21 PM IST
Pakistan on Wednesday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission to protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Foreign Office claimed that "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" by the Indian forces in the Nikial Sector on Tuesday caused serious injuries to three Pakistani civilians.

The Indian forces "along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons," it alleged.

The FO claimed that in 2020, India has so far committed 1,101 ceasefire violations.

It said that the Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.


