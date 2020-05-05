Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pakistan Summons Senior Indian Diplomat over 'Ceasefire Violations'

It alleged that the Indian security forces 'along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons'.

PTI

Updated:May 5, 2020, 3:53 PM IST
Image for representation.
Image for representation.

Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday summoned a senior diplomat from the High Commission of India and registered its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by Indian security forces along the Line of Control.

The Foreign Office (FO) said that six civilians sustained serious injuries in the firing in Bagsar sector on Monday.

It alleged that the Indian security forces "along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons".

The further alleged that "India has committed 957 ceasefire violations" so far this year.

The Indian side was asked to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB, the FO said.

It also urged India to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

India maintains that the UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the LoC.

