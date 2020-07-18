INDIA

1-MIN READ

Pakistan Summons Senior Indian Diplomat over 'Ceasefire Violations'

The Foreign Office said in a statement that due to "unprovoked firing" in the Rakhchikri and Baroh Sectors on Friday two women were injured.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 18, 2020, 8:42 PM IST
Pakistan on Saturday summoned a senior Indian diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register a "strong protest" over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

An Indian Army spokesman on Friday said a couple and their son were killed when Pakistani troops shelled various forward areas and civilian places along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, prompting the Indian Army to give a befitting reply.

