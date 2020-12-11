News18 Logo

Pakistan Summons Senior Indian Diplomat Over 'Ceasefire Violations' Along LoC
Pakistan Summons Senior Indian Diplomat Over 'Ceasefire Violations' Along LoC

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The Foreign Office alleged that due to the firing in the Hotspring sector of the LoC, a 55-year-old civilian sustained serious injuries.

Pakistan on Friday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Foreign Office said that such "senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding.".


