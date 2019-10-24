Take the pledge to vote

Pakistan Taking Foreign Diplomats to PoK 'Naked Propaganda', Says India

The External Affairs Ministry cautioned foreign governments against activities of 'Kashmir cells' set up by Pakistan in its missions across the world, saying their main objective is to radicalise people through false propaganda.

October 24, 2019
New Delhi: India on Thursday called as "naked propaganda" Islamabad taking a group of foreign diplomats to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir after India's artillery fire targeting several terror launch pads along the Line of Control in Kashmir.

The External Affairs Ministry also cautioned foreign governments against activities of "Kashmir cells" set up by Pakistan in its missions across the world, saying the main objective of the new entities is to radicalise people through false propaganda.

On Pakistan taking the diplomats to PoK after India's offensive, Kumar said it has been in the public knowledge that terror launch pads in the close proximity of the LoC are being used to push terrorists into India.

"We consider it to be a drama. Pakistan has been doing these kind of naked propaganda. When Pakistan take people there (PoK), they try to project a completely different picture," he said.

On Tuesday, Pakistan flew the group of foreign diplomats to PoK to claim that Indian Army was resorting to unprovoked firing targeting civilian areas.

The diplomats were taken to the area two days after Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said that six to 10 Pakistan Army personnel were killed and three terror camps were destroyed in a retaliatory action by the Indian Army opposite the Tangdhar and Keran sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan claimed that no terror camp was destroyed in the Indian action.

Kumar said if Pakistan was serious about containing terror, then the diplomats should have been taken to places where it had taken "credible, verifiable and irreversible action to dismantle terrorist infrastructure from its soil".

Kumar said India was aware that Pakistan has set up "Kashmir Cells" across all their missions in the world and their main objective is to "incite" the local population using false propaganda.

"The objective is to radicalise them through false propaganda. We hope the countries where these Kashmir Cells have been opened realise that it is very dangerous," Kumar said.

"The cells which are openly inciting violence should be closed and all countries should take appropriate action against such cells operating from their soil," he said.

