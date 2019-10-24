Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Pakistan Taking Foreign Diplomats to PoK 'Naked Propaganda', Says India
The External Affairs Ministry cautioned foreign governments against activities of 'Kashmir cells' set up by Pakistan in its missions across the world, saying their main objective is to radicalise people through false propaganda.
File photo of MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.
New Delhi: India on Thursday called as "naked propaganda" Islamabad taking a group of foreign diplomats to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir after India's artillery fire targeting several terror launch pads along the Line of Control in Kashmir.
The External Affairs Ministry also cautioned foreign governments against activities of "Kashmir cells" set up by Pakistan in its missions across the world, saying the main objective of the new entities is to radicalise people through false propaganda.
On Pakistan taking the diplomats to PoK after India's offensive, Kumar said it has been in the public knowledge that terror launch pads in the close proximity of the LoC are being used to push terrorists into India.
"We consider it to be a drama. Pakistan has been doing these kind of naked propaganda. When Pakistan take people there (PoK), they try to project a completely different picture," he said.
On Tuesday, Pakistan flew the group of foreign diplomats to PoK to claim that Indian Army was resorting to unprovoked firing targeting civilian areas.
The diplomats were taken to the area two days after Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said that six to 10 Pakistan Army personnel were killed and three terror camps were destroyed in a retaliatory action by the Indian Army opposite the Tangdhar and Keran sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan claimed that no terror camp was destroyed in the Indian action.
Kumar said if Pakistan was serious about containing terror, then the diplomats should have been taken to places where it had taken "credible, verifiable and irreversible action to dismantle terrorist infrastructure from its soil".
Kumar said India was aware that Pakistan has set up "Kashmir Cells" across all their missions in the world and their main objective is to "incite" the local population using false propaganda.
"The objective is to radicalise them through false propaganda. We hope the countries where these Kashmir Cells have been opened realise that it is very dangerous," Kumar said.
"The cells which are openly inciting violence should be closed and all countries should take appropriate action against such cells operating from their soil," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's Former Co-star Sheetal Khandal Accuses Him of Touching Her Inappropriately
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Concert Romance Wins the Internet Again; Watch Video
- Apple Watch Saves Canadian Woman from Potential Sexual Assault in Her Home
- Google Will Replace Home And Home Mini Systems Bricked by Faulty Software Update
- IAS Officer Who Quit Over Kashmir Has Some Advice: Buy Washing Machine Before Leaving Job