Pakistan to Stay on FATF Grey List For Failing to Act Against Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar

Pakistan remains on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as it has been unable to comply with all of the 27 points in the global terror financing and money laundering watchdog’s action plan. One of the key issues behind the nation not being taken off the list is its failure to take action against UN-listed terrorists like Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, the FATF said.

Meanwhile, even though the watchdog has lauded Pakistan for its ‘significant progress’ at complying on 26 out of the 27 points of the action plan, it has raised several pertinent issues:

• Pakistan should continue to make progress to address as soon as possible the one remaining item by demonstrating that Terror Funding investigations and prosecutions target senior leaders and commanders of UN designated terrorist groups;

• Enhancing international cooperation by amending the money laundering act law;

• Demonstrating that supervisors are conducting both on-site and off-site supervision;

• Demonstrating that proportionate and dissuasive sanctions are applied consistently to all legal persons and legal arrangements for non-compliance with beneficial ownership requirements;

• Demonstrating an increase in Money laundering investigations and prosecutions and that proceeds of crime continue to be restrained and confiscated in line with Pakistan’s risk profile, including working with foreign counterparts to trace, freeze, and confiscate assets.

Seeking to wriggle out of the FATF’s grey list, debt-ridden Pakistan in August imposed financial sanctions on 88 banned terror groups and their leaders, including 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

With Pakistan’s continuation in the ‘grey list’, it is increasingly becoming difficult for the country to get financial aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the European Union, thus further enhancing problems for the nation which is in a precarious financial situation.

The FATF is an inter-governmental body established in 1989 to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system. It currently has 39 members including two regional organisations - the European Commission and Gulf Cooperation Council. India is a member of the FATF consultations and its Asia Pacific Group.

