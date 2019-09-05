Pakistan Trying to Escalate Violence Along Border Ahead of UN General Assembly Meet, Says Official

New Delhi: Ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Pakistan is trying to escalate violence along the International Border and the Line of Control to draw attention of the world community on Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

Quoting intelligence inputs, a security official said terrorist infiltrations and firing from across the border are expected to increase in the coming days so that Islamabad can paint a picture of trouble in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces were directed to be on extra alert along the border as well as in the hinterland so that any misadventure by the Pakistan Army and Pakistan-backed terrorists could be foiled, the official said.

The UNGA begins on September 17 and will be attended by most of the world leaders which, according to intercepted intelligence inputs, Pakistan thinks gives it the right opportunity to highlight the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

Even since the special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 was abrogated on August 5, Pakistan has been approaching world powers to speak in its favour and against the Indian government's decision.

"However, barring China, no country has supported Pakistan. Hence, Islamabad will try its best to raise the Kashmir issue through escalation of violation along the border as well as in the hinterland," another official said.

The Union Home Ministry has also issued a general advisory to all states and Union Territories asking them to strengthen security in sensitive places under their jurisdiction. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the UNGA session. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will also attend the annual event.

Khan has been repeatedly warning the possibility of a military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours over the Kashmir issue.

On Wednesday, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army's 15 Corps Lt General K J S Dhillon and Additional Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Munir Khan accused Pakistan of pushing infiltrators into Kashmir to carry out terrorist activities.

They also said the Army has captured two Pakistani nationals, associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, while they were trying to enter the Indian side.

Tension between India and Pakistan has spiked after New Delhi withdrew Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Asserting that abrogation of provisions of Article 370 was its internal matter, India has strongly criticised Pakistan for making "irresponsible statements" and provocative anti-India rhetoric

over issues internal to it.

