1-min read

Pakistan Violates Cease Fire for Second Consecutive Day in J&K's Rajouri, Targets Forward Posts

The mortar shelling and small arms firing from across the border in Kalal area of Nowshera sector reportedly started at around 6.45 pm, prompting strong and effective retaliation by the Indian army.

PTI

Updated:August 18, 2019, 11:50 PM IST
Representative image/Reuters
Loading...

Jammu: Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district for the second successive day on Sunday, a defence spokesman said.

The mortar shelling and small arms firing from across the border in Kalal area of Nowshera sector started at around 6.45 pm, prompting strong and effective retaliation by the Indian army, the spokesman said.

He said there was no immediate report of any casualty and the cross-border shelling was going on when last reports were received.

Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa (35), a resident of Dehradun, was killed when Pakistani troops violated ceasefire on Saturday.

The Pakistan army also suffered heavy damage to their posts and casualties in the retaliatory action.

The latest skirmish comes days after Pakistan claimed that its four soldiers were killed in firing by Indian troops on their posts along the LoC on August 15.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

