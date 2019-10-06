Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along Int Border and LoC in J&K
However, there was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing which took place along the IB in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.
Representative image/Reuters
Jammu: Pakistan on Sunday violated the ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages along the International border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in three districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
However, there was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing which took place along the IB in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, along the LoC in Digwar area of Poonch district and Nowshera and Laam in Rajouri district, the officials said.
The Pakistani army started unprovoked firing of small arms and mortar shelling in Digwar sector in the early hours of the day, the officials said. They added that the Indian army retaliated and the exchange of fire between the two sides lasted for a few hours.
In the evening, Pakistani troops targeted Nowshera and Laam areas of Rajouri district, prompting strong and effective retaliation by Indian army, they said, adding the cross-border shelling was still continuing when the last reports came in.
Pakistani Rangers also targeted Manyari and Chadwal in Hiranagar sector around 7.10 pm, which was retaliated by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel guarding the IB, the officials said.
They said the exchange of firing between the two sides was going on and further details are awaited.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Zareen Khan Slams Journalist Shefali Bagga for Body Shaming Rashami Desai
- Hugo Lloris Gets Nasty Injury After Howler vs Brighton, De Gea and Gurpreet Wish Him Speedy Recovery
- Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya Celebrate Their Two Year Anniversary, Ten Year Story
- Samsung The Frame QLED TV Sells Out on Flipkart; I Am Not One of The Lucky Folks
- Bose Puts The Sleepbuds to Bed Citing Battery Issues, But I’m Glad I Slept With Them