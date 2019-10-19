Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along International Border in J&K's Kathua

The firing from across the border in Manyari-Chorgali area in Hiranagar sector was unprovoked and started around 7.30 pm on Friday and continued intermittently throughout the night.

PTI

Updated:October 19, 2019, 12:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along International Border in J&K's Kathua
Representative image.

Jammu: Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages with small arms firing along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The firing from across the border in Manyari-Chorgali area in Hiranagar sector was unprovoked and started around 7.30 pm on Friday and continued intermittently throughout the night, the officials said.

They said the Border Security Force (BSF) retaliated effectively. There was no report of any casualty or damage in the Pakistani firing which ended around 4.15 am on Saturday morning, the officials said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram