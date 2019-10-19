Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along International Border in J&K's Kathua
The firing from across the border in Manyari-Chorgali area in Hiranagar sector was unprovoked and started around 7.30 pm on Friday and continued intermittently throughout the night.
Representative image.
Jammu: Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages with small arms firing along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.
The firing from across the border in Manyari-Chorgali area in Hiranagar sector was unprovoked and started around 7.30 pm on Friday and continued intermittently throughout the night, the officials said.
They said the Border Security Force (BSF) retaliated effectively. There was no report of any casualty or damage in the Pakistani firing which ended around 4.15 am on Saturday morning, the officials said.
