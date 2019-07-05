Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in J&K's Rajouri, No Casualties Reported

Jammu: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, prompting retaliation by the Indian Army, officials said.

"At about 9.00 pm Friday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation starting with firing of small arms followed by shelling with mortar along the LoC in Nowshera sector," a Public Relation Officer (Defence) said.

There was no loss of life or injury to anyone in the firing and shelling, he said.