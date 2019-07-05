English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in J&K's Rajouri, No Casualties Reported
A defence official said that Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation at about 9 pm on Friday.
Image for representation.
Jammu: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, prompting retaliation by the Indian Army, officials said.
"At about 9.00 pm Friday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation starting with firing of small arms followed by shelling with mortar along the LoC in Nowshera sector," a Public Relation Officer (Defence) said.
There was no loss of life or injury to anyone in the firing and shelling, he said.
