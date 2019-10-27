Pakistan Violates Ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, No Casualty Reported
The shelling from across the border took place in Sunderbani sector around 6.30 am, prompting a retaliation by the Indian Army. The officials said there was no report of any casualty or injury in the cross-border firing, which lasted for a brief period.
Jammu: Pakistani army violated ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages with small arms firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.
The shelling from across the border took place in Sunderbani sector around 6.30 a.m., prompting a retaliation by the Indian Army, they said. The officials said there was no report of any casualty or injury in the cross-border firing, which lasted for a brief period.
According to official figures, Pakistan army violated ceasefire along the LoC over 2,100 times this year, leaving 29 Indians dead and scores of others injured.
Of them, eight people, including five soldiers, were killed this month alone.
Four of them lost their lives in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch which witnessed the major brunt of the cross-border firing this year.
