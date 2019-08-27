Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch district

Jammu: Pakistan troops violated the ceasefire by targeting forward posts with mortar shells and small arms along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, a defence spokesperson said.

The cross-border firing by Pakistan started at about 6.30pm and ended at 8pm, he said. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, the spokesperson said.

