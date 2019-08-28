Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri District
The firing from across the border started around 8 am and continued for three-and-a-half hours.
Representative image/Reuters
Jammu: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by restoring to mortar shelling and firing of small arms along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a defence spokesperson said.
The firing from across the border started around 8 am and continued for three-and-a-half hours, he said. The spokesperson said the Indian Army retaliated befittingly. There was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing and shelling, he said.
