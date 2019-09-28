Take the pledge to vote

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in J&K's Poonch District

The unprovoked firing from across the border started in Shahpur and Kerni sectors around 5.15 pm, prompting a strong retaliation from the Indian Army

PTI

September 28, 2019
Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in J&K's Poonch District
Jammu: Pakistani troops on Saturday resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said.

The unprovoked firing from across the border started in Shahpur and Kerni sectors around 5.15 pm, prompting a strong retaliation from the Indian Army, he said. There was no report of any casualty on the Indian side in the latest ceasefire violation, the spokesperson said.

He said the firing was still going on when last reports were received. This year, according to officials, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the LoC over 2,000 times, leaving 21 Indians dead and scores injured.

India has repeatedly called upon Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire agreement between the two countries to maintain peace along the LoC and the International Border. ​

