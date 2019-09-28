Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in J&K's Poonch District
The unprovoked firing from across the border started in Shahpur and Kerni sectors around 5.15 pm, prompting a strong retaliation from the Indian Army
Representative image/Reuters
Jammu: Pakistani troops on Saturday resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said.
The unprovoked firing from across the border started in Shahpur and Kerni sectors around 5.15 pm, prompting a strong retaliation from the Indian Army, he said. There was no report of any casualty on the Indian side in the latest ceasefire violation, the spokesperson said.
He said the firing was still going on when last reports were received. This year, according to officials, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the LoC over 2,000 times, leaving 21 Indians dead and scores injured.
India has repeatedly called upon Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire agreement between the two countries to maintain peace along the LoC and the International Border.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday Mouni Roy: 5 Times She Set Instagram on Fire
- Akshay Kumar Says He'll Work With Sajid Khan Again If the Director is Acquitted of #MeToo Charges
- Dhoni Has Made Many Important Decisions, Let Call on Retirement Rest With Him: Dhawan
- eFootball PES 2020 Review: Realism, Grit and a Mid-Field Sucker Punch
- Samsung The Frame QLED TV at Rs 84990 is a Killer Deal For a 55-inch TV