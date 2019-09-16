Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in J&K's Poonch, Resorts to Mortar Shelling
A few Army personnel, part of an ambush party, were injured when two mortar shells exploded near them during the shelling on Sunday night, the officials said.
Representative image.
Jammu: Pakistani Army violated ceasefire by resorting to mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Monday.
"Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars in Balakote area of Mendhar sector around 2230 hours on Sunday. Indian army retaliated befittingly," a defence spokesperson said in a statement.
Officials said an army column was on ambush duty near the LoC when two mortar shells exploded near them, causing injuries to a "few personnel".
"The injured were immediately evacuated to military hospital and their condition is stated to be stable," they said.
