Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in J&K's Poonch, Resorts to Mortar Shelling

A few Army personnel, part of an ambush party, were injured when two mortar shells exploded near them during the shelling on Sunday night, the officials said.

PTI

Updated:September 16, 2019, 9:03 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in J&K's Poonch, Resorts to Mortar Shelling
Representative image.
Loading...

Jammu: Pakistani Army violated ceasefire by resorting to mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Monday.

A few Army personnel, part of an ambush party, were injured when two mortar shells exploded near them during the shelling on Sunday night, the officials said.

"Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars in Balakote area of Mendhar sector around 2230 hours on Sunday. Indian army retaliated befittingly," a defence spokesperson said in a statement.

Officials said an army column was on ambush duty near the LoC when two mortar shells exploded near them, causing injuries to a "few personnel".

"The injured were immediately evacuated to military hospital and their condition is stated to be stable," they said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram