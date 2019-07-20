Pakistan Violates Ceasefire at Three Places Along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Jammu: The Pakistan Army on Saturday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) at three places in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, defence sources said. This comes on a day when Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is visiting the state.

The Pakistani side resorted to unprovoked shelling with mortars and firing of small arms first in Krishna Ghati, then in Mankote and Shahpur sectors of the LoC, news agency IANS reported. The Indian Army is retaliating effectively as the gunbattle continues.

During his daylong visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the Defence Minister is scheduled to review security situation on the LoC and the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh region. He will chair a security review meeting to take first hand account of the security situation in the hinterland as well.

He is later scheduled to inaugurate two bridges in Kathua and Samba districts before flying back to Delhi.