English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Violates Ceasefire for 3rd Day, Resorts to Shelling, Firing Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
The Pakistan army resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing on the forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector from 0100 hours.
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Jammu: The Pakistan army fired on forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, thereby violating the ceasefire for the third consecutive day, officials said.
The Pakistan army resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing on the forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector from 0100 hours, they said.
Indian troops retaliated strongly, the officials added.
There were five ceasefire violations by the Pakistan army during the past 24 hours along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts, they said.
On Wednesday, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by resorting to heavy shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the LoC in Kalal sector of Rajouri district.
The Pakistan army had resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri on Tuesday as well.
The year 2018 had witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations -- 2,936 -- by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.
Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire understanding of 2003 despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the agreement during flag meetings between the border guarding forces of the two countries, the officials said.
Amid mounting tension between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack and increasing ceasefire violations, the people along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in this region are living under intense fear.
The Pakistan army resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing on the forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector from 0100 hours, they said.
Indian troops retaliated strongly, the officials added.
There were five ceasefire violations by the Pakistan army during the past 24 hours along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts, they said.
On Wednesday, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by resorting to heavy shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the LoC in Kalal sector of Rajouri district.
The Pakistan army had resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri on Tuesday as well.
The year 2018 had witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations -- 2,936 -- by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.
Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire understanding of 2003 despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the agreement during flag meetings between the border guarding forces of the two countries, the officials said.
Amid mounting tension between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack and increasing ceasefire violations, the people along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in this region are living under intense fear.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is 'Radiant in Red' in Her latest Instagram Pics from Doha
- Fountain of Youth? Study Finds New Anti-ageing Compound in Japanese Plant
- Google Built a Microphone in The Nest Secure, And Then Forgot to Mention That to Anyone Buying it
- Shiny Crumb, Horselings: Physicist's Brain Freeze Moment Has Twitter Recalling Its Own Word Salads
- Man Kills Woman in Chennai After Spat Over Chicken Biryani
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results