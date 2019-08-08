Pakistan Violates Ceasefire for Second Consecutive Day along LoC in Rajouri District

Jammu: Pakistan violated ceasefire for the second consecutive day on Tuesday by resorting to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, an officer said.

"On Wednesday, around 10.15pm, Pakistan initiated ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," the official added.

The firing from across the border started in Sunderbani sector in the afternoon, prompting strong and effective retaliation by Indian Army guarding the border, the officer said. He said the exchange of firing between the two sides continued till 2.30pm.

However, there was no immediate report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing which was unprovoked, he said. This was the third ceasefire violation along the LoC in the past four days. On August 3, Pakistan targeted Mehdhar sector of Poonch.

Last month, two Army personnel and a 10-day old baby were killed and several civilians injured in heavy Pakistani shelling and firing in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region.

