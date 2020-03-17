Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire for Third Day, Targets Villages in J&K's Poonch

The firing and shelling from across the border in Poonch district's Mankote and Mendhar sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) started at 6 am on Tuesday.

PTI

Updated:March 17, 2020, 11:34 AM IST
Pakistan Violates Ceasefire for Third Day, Targets Villages in J&K's Poonch
Image for representation.

Jammu: The Pakistan army for the third consecutive day targeted forward posts and villages in Jammu and Kashmir with firing from small arms and mortar shelling on Tuesday, a defence spokesman said.

The firing and shelling from across the border in Poonch district's Mankote and Mendhar sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) started at 6 am, he said.

The Indian Army retaliated and gave a befittingly reply, the spokesman said.

The cross-border firing and shelling was continuing when last reports were received, a police official said.

There is no report of any casualty in the Pakistani shelling, which has caused panic among those living along the LoC, he said.

The nearby Kirni and Qasba sectors witnessed heavy Pakistani shelling in the past two days

