Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in J-K's Rajouri

There was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side in the cross-border firing which was still continuing when last reports were received, a defence spokesperson said.

PTI

Updated:February 23, 2019, 7:05 PM IST
Representative Image
Jammu: Pakistani troops violated ceasefire on Saturday by targeting forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

"At about 1630 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the LoC in Nowshera sector," he said.

The spokesman said the Army is retaliating "strongly and effectively".

There was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side in the cross-border firing which was still continuing when last reports were received, he said.
