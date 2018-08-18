GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in J&K's Uri Sector

PTI

Updated:August 18, 2018, 8:44 PM IST
Representative image.
Srinagar: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector with unprovoked shelling on Saturday evening, although there was no loss of life, police said.

"Some mortar shells were fired by Pakistani forces on the Thajal-Chranda area of Uri (in north Kashmir's Baramulla district)," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Baramulla, Imtiyaz Hussain said.

One of the shells hit a washroom adjacent to a house in Thajal and damaged it, he said.

No loss of life has been reported, the SSP added.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
