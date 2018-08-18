English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in J&K's Uri Sector
According to Imtiyaz Hussain, SSP, Baramulla, some mortar shells were fired by Pakistani forces on the Thajal-Chranda area of Uri (in north Kashmir's Baramulla district).
Representative image.
Srinagar: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector with unprovoked shelling on Saturday evening, although there was no loss of life, police said.
"Some mortar shells were fired by Pakistani forces on the Thajal-Chranda area of Uri (in north Kashmir's Baramulla district)," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Baramulla, Imtiyaz Hussain said.
One of the shells hit a washroom adjacent to a house in Thajal and damaged it, he said.
No loss of life has been reported, the SSP added.
