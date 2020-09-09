INDIA

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Two Sectors Along LoC in J&K's Poonch District

Representative image.

There was no report of any casualty on the Indian side, the spokesman said, adding the exchange of fire between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.

Pakistan army violated ceasefire on Wednesday by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said. "At about 1730 hours today, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Degwar and Malti sector," a Defence spokesman said.

Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he said. There was no report of any casualty on the Indian side, the spokesman said, adding the exchange of fire between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.

