Pakistan Violates Ceasefire on International Border, Firing Underway
Pakistan Rangers targeted Border Security Force positions in Samba sector in the evening using small arms and automatics.
An India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldier keeps vigil during patrol along the fenced border with Pakistan in Ranbir Singh Pura sector near Jammu. (Image: Reuters)
Jammu: Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire on the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector on Tuesday evening, sparking off a gunfight which was still on, police said.
"Pakistan Rangers targeted Border Security Force positions in Samba sector in the evening using small arms and automatics. BSF troopers have retaliated. Firing exchanges were going on till last reports came in," police sources said
