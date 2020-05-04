Pakistan Violates Ceasefire on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Srinagar: Heavy firing and shelling started on Monday between Indian and Pakistan army on the line of control (LoC) in J&K's Baramulla district.

Police sources told IANS, "Immediately around the time of 'Sehri' (When Muslims eat the first meal to begin daylong fasting), Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing in Hajipeer sector of Uri tehsil.

"Heavy firing and shelling exchanges have now started after the Indian positions used similar weapons to effectively retaliate."

"Scores of villagers, who were preparing to start their daylong fast in the ongoing month of Ramadan, were seen huddled with their families in fear," sources said.

On Sunday, Pakistani troops targeted forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said.

