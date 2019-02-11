English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Violates Ceasefire, Targets Forward Posts, Villages Along LoC in J-K's Poonch
Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing from light and heavy weapons in Kerni sector, officials said.
Representative image.
Jammu: Pakistani troops Monday targeted forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting "strong and effective" retaliation by the Indian Army, officials said.
The exchange of fire between the two sides continued for nearly seven hours, causing panic among the locals, the officials said.
They said Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing from light and heavy weapons in Kerni sector around 8.15 am.
Indian troops guarding the LoC, retaliated effectively and the cross-border firing between the two sides continued till 3 pm, the officials said, adding there was no immediate report of any casualty on this side.
