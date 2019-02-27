English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Violates Indian Air Space in J&K's Poonch and Nowshera, Drop Bombs, Say Officials
The Pakistani fighter jets were immediately pushed back by Indian jets on air patrol.
Representative Image. (Photo: Getty images)
Jammu: Pakistani fighter jets on Wednesday violated Indian air space in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Nowshera sectors but were pushed back by Indian aircraft, senior officials said.
The Pakistani jets dropped bombs while returning, officials said. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.
