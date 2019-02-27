LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pakistan Violates Indian Air Space in J&K's Poonch and Nowshera, Drop Bombs, Say Officials

The Pakistani fighter jets were immediately pushed back by Indian jets on air patrol.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2019, 11:42 AM IST
Representative Image. (Photo: Getty images)
Jammu: Pakistani fighter jets on Wednesday violated Indian air space in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Nowshera sectors but were pushed back by Indian aircraft, senior officials said.

The Pakistani jets dropped bombs while returning, officials said. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

"The jets entered Indian air space over Nowshera and Poonch sectors this morning," officials said. They were immediately pushed back by Indian jets on air patrol.
