Pakistan Violates LoC Ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch District

Pakistan used small arms and mortars to violate the ceasefire on the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, a Defence Ministry official said.

Defence Ministry spokesman, Col Devender Anand said at about 6 p.m., Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Kirni, Qasba and Malti sectors of Poonch.

"The Indian Army retaliated befittingly," the spokesman said.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has violated the LoC ceasefire with impunity, leaving 24 civilians dead and over 100 injured.