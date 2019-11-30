Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Pakistan Waging Proxy War as it Can't Win a Conventional One, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

India always had cordial and friendly relations with other countries, Rajnath Singh said, adding that the country never had any extra-territorial ambitions but if provoked, it would not spare anyone.

PTI

Updated:November 30, 2019, 9:34 PM IST
Pune: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said Pakistan was indulging in a "proxy" war as it had realised that it cannot win a "conventional" one. The path of the "proxy" war chosen by Pakistan would only lead to its defeat, he added.

Singh was speaking at the passing out parade of the 137th course at National Defence Academy in Pune. Pakistan had realised right from 1948 through the wars in 1965, 1971 and 1999 that it could not win against India in any conventional or limited war, the minister said.

"It has chosen a path of proxy war through terrorism and I can tell you with full responsibility that Pakistan will not get anything but defeat," he said.

India always had cordial and friendly relations with other countries, Singh said, adding that the country never had any extra-territorial ambitions but if provoked, it would not spare anyone.

"We are committed to the sovereignty and security of the people of the country. But if someone runs terror camps on their soil or is involved in an attack, we know how to give a befitting reply," he asserted.

The Indian Army is not only capable of protecting the borders of the country, but it is also capable of taking action across the borders, he said.

"The 2016 surgical strike in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and airstrikes in Balakot in 2019 are examples of India's military capabilities," he said.

Speaking about how terrorism has become a global threat, Singh said, "We have seen attacks like 9/11 in the US and 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The Indian Army, CRPF and police forces have time and again foiled attacks by the enemy state," he said.

Apart from terrorism, there is a need to tackle cyberwar and tactics that aim to spread ideology which is full of hatred, he added.

The world has witnessed that the Indian Army showcases utmost professionalism during any humanitarian crisis or in the event of a threat to global peace, Singh said.

Addressing the cadres, he said, "When you become a part of the Indian defence system, you also resolve to safeguard the Indian Constitution. Resolving to protect the Constitution is a common thread that connects military leadership to civilian leadership."

Singh assured that apart from working on deployment, the government is also working on defence development and diplomacy.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the government is emphasising on defence diplomacy and as a part of it, India has exposed Pakistan on all forums on the issue of terrorism and it (Pakistan) has been isolated at the global level," he said.

